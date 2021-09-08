New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A doctor wanted in many cheating cases was arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sabir Khan (58), a resident of Devli Road, Khanpur, they said.

Seven cases were registered against him and he was hiding in Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar for the last four years, police said.

“Khan was arrested following raid at a house in Mohan Garden,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused told police that he has a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree and was running a clinic at Khanpur in the name of Medinova Hospital where he was practising allopathic system of medicines.

On November 30, 2014, a raid was conducted at his clinic by the Delhi Medical Council and a case was registered against him. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He, however, did not appear before the court to face the trial, police said.

After releasing from jail on bail, he started duping many other people. A case was filed against him at the Saket Police Station in 2015 for allegedly cheating a foreign national woman of USD 8,000 on the pretext of giving his house on lease to her, they said.

In another case registered against him at the Neb Sarai Police Station, he was accused of preparing forged documents of a shop in Khanpur, police added.

