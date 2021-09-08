New Delhi, September 8: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the results of MPSC Preliminary Examination 2020. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Prelims 2020 can visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in to check and download their results for the same. Catastrophic Consequences: 37% Students in Rural Areas, 19% in Urban Not Studying at All Due to COVID-19, Says Survey.

According to the result PDF on the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission a total of 3,214 candidates have qualified the preliminary examination. Those who have qualified the MPSC preliminary examination will be eligible to sit in the main examination. The details regarding the same will be declared soon. Scroll down to know how to download the result. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to check MPSC Prelims Result 2020.

Here Is How To MPSC Prelims Result 2020:

Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in

On the home page go to 'Candidate Information' tab

Here click on Result then on 'Results of Examinations/Recruitment'

A new web page will open

Here click on the link that says 'Advt.No.19/2019 State Services Preliminary Examination 2020-Result'

Download the PDF and view the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the downloaded PDF for future references. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in result of Maharashtra Public Service Commission Prelims 2020.

