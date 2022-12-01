Doda/Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) The Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said he will continue to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The former chief minister also urged the Union government to fulfil its commitment over the same.

Azad said his party will create diverse employment opportunities for the youth in a bid to bring lasting peace and stability to the Union territory.

"I will continue to fight on the political front to ensure statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir and all the rights that were taken away on August 5, 2019, will be granted back to its people", Azad said during his visit to Udyanpur in Doda district.

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories - Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir - and Article 370, which granted special powers to the state, was abrogated.

Azad said for lasting peace and stability, his party will create diverse employment opportunities for the youths if it gets into power after the elections.

"As long as employment and economic opportunities are not created, the youth will continue to feel dejected. We have a substantial youth population and we need to tap their energy positively for the growth of the country," he said.

"We can only engage with the youth when we offer them better employment opportunities and unemployment is a soaring problem in the Union territory and the present regime has no roadmap available to tackle it," the former Congress leader said.

He said his party is committed to stand for the legal and genuine rights of the people of the union territory.

"Our agenda is pro-people and we will ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir are empowered with socioeconomic rights," he said.

During his tour of the Doda-Kishtwar belt, which concluded on Thursday, he met hundreds of people and apprised them of the party agenda.

Hundreds of people joined his party in these districts.

He assured the people that he will not ignore them and the region will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities if his party secures the win in elections whenever they take place.

"We all know that this belt was overlooked by successive regimes. The region has an immense economic crisis with poor job opportunities for the local educated youth. I hail from the region and I know its potential and challenges," he said.

Azad said he has a clear vision for the Doda-Kishtwar belt in which not only the fresh economic opportunities will be created but the infrastructure will be developed at par with international standards.

