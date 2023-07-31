Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): Jaipur International Airport is about mark a new beginning. A domestic cargo unit with a capacity of 2300 MT per month will go live from August 1.

Indigo Airlines has already been onboarded after which the airlines will now operate its entire domestic cargo business from the new cargo unit at Terminal 1.

“Domestic inbound and outbound cargo unit will go live from 00:00 hours August 1. The new cargo terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. We plan to engage with various trade-related stakeholders and help them understand how the new facilities can enable safe and secure movement of cargo to regional and national aviation cargo hubs,” Jaipur Airport spokesperson said.

The airport administration has received all necessary government permissions and approvals from state and union regulatory agencies. The tariff and other rate cards to operate the Cargo unit are fixed and determined by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India.

"The new domestic cargo unit has ample parking space and a direct entry gate for all stakeholders and boasts several features to aid in the effective handling of inbound and outbound cargo. Notably, the facility includes 3 truck bays (2 for outbound and 1 for inbound cargo), three dock levellers, and two forklifts," the airport spokesperson added.

The new cargo unit includes separate office spaces for airlines, and related staff, and a centralized AC system, the spokesperson said.

"The facility has a strong room, cold storage, and dangerous goods storage area, which meet the norms prescribed by aviation cargo regulators. Pass issuance and frisking booths are also available at the entrance gate, and the facility is under the watchful eyes of security agencies around the clock," the spokesperson further said.

The cargo unit includes two 100 X 100 Ray baggage inspection systems (XBIS Machine) and one explosive trace detection equipment to screen the goods received and dispatched. The facility will manage several items like fruits, vegetables, foodstuffs, chilled/frozen fish, spare parts, and textiles.

Domestically, the cargo includes post office (PO) mail, courier items, perishables, valuables (jewellery), blood samples for pharma, human remains, documents/general, and e-commerce items, and dangerous goods. (ANI)

