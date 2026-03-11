New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Government said for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

The remarks were made at an inter-ministerial briefing was held on the recent developments in West Asia was organised at the National Media Centre today.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The current price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913 after a recent Rs 60 increase. For PMUY beneficiaries the price remains Rs 613 per cylinder.

The Government has approved Rs 30,000 crore compensation for oil marketing companies for LPG under-recoveries, officials said.

India imports about 60 percent of its LPG consumption and out of these imports about 90 percent come through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been impacted due to current happenings.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL has been constituted to review allocations to restaurants, hotels and other commercial users and to ensure fair and transparent distribution of available LPG supplies

On Natural gas front, the Government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on 9 March 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act to manage gas supplies and protect priority sectors.

Domestic PNG supply and CNG for vehicles will receive 100 percent supply with no cuts, officials said.

Tea industries, manufacturing units and other industrial consumers connected to the gas grid will receive about 80 percent of their previous six-month average supply.

Fertiliser plants will receive about 70 percent supply, while refineries and petrochemical units will take a reduction of about 35 percent so that higher priority sectors can be protected.

India's total natural gas consumption is about 189 MMSCMD, of which 97.5 MMSCMD is produced domestically. About 47.4 MMSCMD of supply has been affected due to force majeure conditions.

India's crude oil supply remains secure, ministry said highlighting that country's daily consumption is about 55 lakh barrels and through diversified procurement the volumes secured currently exceed what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

India now imports crude from around 40 countries. As a result of this diversification, about 70 percent of crude imports are now coming from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz compared with about 55 percent earlier.

At the briefing it was mentioned that, the Union Home Secretary held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and Union Territories.

States and Union Territories were advised to take strict measures against hoarding of essential commodities and ensure uninterrupted availability of essential supplies.

Ministry of External Affairs provided an update on the situation concerning Indian nationals in the region.

Two Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing in incidents involving merchant ships that came under attack. Condolences were conveyed to the families.

Some injured Indian nationals are receiving treatment and are being assisted by Indian missions. One Indian national injured in Israel is recovering well and another injured in Dubai is in contact with the Indian Consulate.

About 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran. The Indian mission remains in close contact with the community. Indian students and pilgrims have been relocated to safer cities outside Tehran, MEA officials said.

Assistance is also being provided for land border crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan so that individuals can take commercial flights back to India. Citizens have been advised to follow the official social media handles of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions for regular updates, they added. (ANI)

