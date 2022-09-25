Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she does not believe in politics of revenge otherwise she had enough grounds to send some CPI(M) leaders to jail after coming to power in the state.

Unveiling the festival edition of TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', Banerjee also took on social media trolling and alleged that outsiders have been hired to spread misinformation about the state.

"At times I feel ashamed and embarrassed when I visit Delhi and discover how some people are spreading falsehood to malign Bengal, how they badmouth the state," she said.

The chief minister said that these people cannot see the recognitions received by her government, and the achievements it made.

"One particular comment is picked up and twisted and circulated in social media and you are trolled," she said.

"Some outsiders have been hired to spread misinformation. This is not the culture of our state," she added.

Hitting out at the opposition CPI(M), which has been upping the ante against the TMC government over the corruption allegations, Banerjee said she does not believe in the politics of revenge.

"We are not vindictive enough to send some of our predecessors, CPIM leaders, to jail though there were enough grounds. Still, if they believe in speaking ill against us, all I can say is please carry on. We don't care, we can only feel hurt," she said.

"All in the TMC are bad and those in your party good? Please don't be so myopic," she said.

Banerjee also slammed the CPI(M), saying that its mouthpiece Ganashakti took advertisements from corporates and also got government ads when the Left Front was in power.

"CPI(M)'s Ganashakti had government advertisements on all its pages, and also had chit fund ads. We do not take ads from corporates to run the paper like the Left. They don't have any moral right to speak. We will continue to sustain without any ad," she said.

The CPI(M) said that Banerjee was "frustrated" as she could find any misdeeds during the 34-year rule of the Left Front.

"In comparison, everyone knows how one after another leader of her party are getting arrested on corruption charges, with crores of rupees being found with them," CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

"She is desperate and making all sorts of allegations," he claimed.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that Banerjee was "scared and nervous" as the "misdeeds" of her party are getting exposed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)