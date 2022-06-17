Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday asked troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to not let their guard down and remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively.

On the last day of his three-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, the Northern Army Commander reviewed the security situation along the LoC, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla, visited the formations and units wherein the local commanders briefed the Army commander on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army commander interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness, Col Musavi said.

While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the LoC, the Northern Army Commander cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively, the public relations officer (defence) said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also complimented all government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly.

