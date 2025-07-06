Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday cautioned against linking every objectionable occurrence to terrorism amid a row over an alleged misbehaviour incident involving a hotel staffer on the Kanwar pilgrimage route here.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Muzaffarnagar, Khurshid said, "Every condemnable act should not be equated with terrorism. You can criticise an act, but that doesn't make it terrorism. These are internal matters of our society. We should ensure we do not hurt one another."

Senior Samajwadi Party leader S T Hasan on Wednesday condemned the actions of some vigilante groups engaged in religious profiling of eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route and equated such acts with terrorism.

"Asking hotel staff and local vendors to reveal their names and forcing them to undress to identify their religion is no different from what terrorists did in Pahalgam. This, too, is a form of terrorism," Hasan had told PTI.

When asked about the alleged incident of forcing a hotel worker to lower his pants to prove his religion, Khurshid responded, "Whoever did that, it was wrong. It goes against our Ganga-Jamuni culture. We live together; we have a shared national identity and also one rooted in our respective faiths."

On the issue of nameplates on eateries on the Kanwar pilgrimage route, Khurshid said, "We must respect everyone. People of different communities and faiths live in this country. We may belong to different religions, but we are not divided. Respect for each other's beliefs is essential."

Commenting on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Congress leader said the issue is currently before the Supreme Court.

"The apex court has heard the matter in detail. We are all awaiting its verdict," he added.

Responding to questions about the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid said, "Our earlier alliance has not broken. Senior leaders from the party discuss alliances from time to time."

On the Congress party's current state in Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid acknowledged the gap between organisational strength and electoral success.

"Our roots are strong, but sometimes the crop doesn't yield. The weather has to be right. We are reflecting on what needs to be done to ensure results," he said.

He said he was visiting Muzaffarnagar to encourage the newly appointed district and city committees of the Congress.

