Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Friday asked the city's civic chief Vipin Sharma to ensure staff was considered "on duty" during the time they were absent from work after being detected with COVID-19 and sent into isolation.

Mhaske said such staff should be given full wages since they contracted the ailment while discharging their duties on the field.

He released to the media a copy of the letter he wrote to Sharma on this issue.

