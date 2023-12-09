Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged people to not treat persons with disabilities as objects of sympathy and gauge their worth on their knowledge, abilities and expertise.

He said there is a need to create an ecosystem which allows the flourishing of persons with disabilities, who are otherwise talented.

Dhankhar made the remarks addressing the second day of the 10th National Conference on Disability. Earlier, he inaugurated the Global Resource Center of Sarthak Foundation in Sector 45 here.

The Vice President in his address mentioned Albert Einstein who, despite dyslexia, made great science discoveries and postulated several key hypotheses.

True disability is more than just what meets the eye and extends to one's mental, spiritual, and emotional being, he said.

"I feel I am at the right place today. Dr Jitender Aggarwal, his energy and his vision has inspired me. The Haryana government and the Centre should work in collaboration to implement their initiatives.

"Bharat is set to become a developed nation by 2030. And this change is going to affect common people and their development which will also lead to the revolution in empowerment of Divyangjan in the country," Dhankhar said.

He congratulated Sarthak Educational Trust on its 15-year journey, during which, the trust claimed, it helped more than 70,000 PwDs across the nation.

Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Sarthak Educational Trust in a statement said "Today is a momentous occasion for us all as we are opening the Sarthak Global Resource Center for the Persons with Disabilities. This temple of education and skilling will benefit all and will reach the farthest rural places of the country."

