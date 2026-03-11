Muscat, March 11: A significant security breach occurred at the Port of Salalah in Oman on Wednesday, March 11, after several drones targeted the facility’s southern oil storage sector. According to the Oman News Agency, while some of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were successfully intercepted by air defence systems, others struck fuel storage tanks, causing multiple fires. Local authorities and the British maritime security firm Ambrey have confirmed the strikes, though no casualties among port personnel or merchant vessel crews have been reported so far.

The attack on Salalah, one of the region's most critical transshipment hubs, has led to a temporary suspension of all port operations as emergency teams work to contain the blazes. Smoke from at least three burning fuel tanks was seen billowing across the harbour throughout the afternoon. This incident follows a similar, though failed, attempt to target the Port of Duqm earlier this month, marking a worrying escalation in the targeting of Omani energy and logistics infrastructure. Iran Launches New Attacks at Gulf Arab Countries As It Keeps Up Pressure on Region.

British security firm Ambrey stated that while the infrastructure sustained "physical damage," no merchant vessels currently docked at the port were hit. Specialized firefighting units from the Royal Oman Police and the Sultan's Armed Forces were deployed to the site to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent chemical storage units.

The Oman News Agency, citing a security source, confirmed that the "high-priority" response included a full evacuation of non-essential staff from the southern berths. Maritime security company Vanguard Tech noted that the suspension of operations is likely to cause significant delays for container traffic moving through the Indian Ocean. Middle East Conflict: Escalating Maritime Crisis in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz; 5 Dead and 69 Rescued, 10 Vessels Hit.

The strikes come during a period of intense regional volatility. Intelligence reports and state media suggest these attacks are part of a broader campaign targeting Gulf infrastructure in retaliation for recent military actions in the Middle East. Oman, which traditionally maintains a neutral diplomatic stance, has voiced strong condemnation of the "repeated targeting" of its sovereign territory.

In response to the escalating threats, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to stabilize global markets. Simultaneously, the Omani government has placed all its major maritime gateways, including Sohar and Muscat, on "high alert" status.

The Port of Salalah is a vital link between Asian and European trade routes, having recently expanded its capacity to handle over 6.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Analysts warn that continued instability in the Gulf of Oman could force shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing transit times and insurance premiums.

