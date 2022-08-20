Kannauj (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday asked Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to refrain from tweeting by sitting in an air-conditioned room but go out and look at the work being done by the BJP government.

His statement came a day after the former chief minister alleged that there was 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh and the call of development was just a hoax.

Rajbhar, the state's labour and employment minister, was speaking to the media after conducting a surprise inspection of the Kannauj district hospital.

Rajbhar claimed that the BJP has lived up to people's expectations, which is why it has received the mandate for a second term.

