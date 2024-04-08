Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday told the voters of Jammu and Kashmir not to vote for the party if they are satisfied with the decision of the abrogation of Article 370.

He also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to defeat the BJP and its "B" and "C" teams to send a message across to Delhi.

Abdullah chaired a meeting with constituency in-charges of the North Kashmir parliamentary seat at NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subah here, a party statement said.

The discussions encompassed crucial matters concerning the region's issues and organisational affairs with key emphasis on strengthening the party for the parliamentary elections.

Emphasising on defeating the BJP and its "B" and "C" teams, he said time and again these parties have proved that they hold a tacit understanding with the BJP.

"With each passing day our stand is vindicated. However, they all will meet the same fate on the voting dates. I can sense that people are readying themselves to give the BJP a befitting reply through the ballot," the NC president said.

He said there is a "groundswell of anger" against the BJP and this needs to be demonstrated.

"There is an increasing realisation in people of Jammu that BJP has denuded them of their exclusive land, job rights and contracts. The complete failure of BJP in living up to their promises on development has also badly exposed their double standards," he added.

Abdullah said the BJP's team "Bs" are now "nakedly supporting" the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Conspiracies hatched by them to defeat the NC candidates would prove futile. Those who want to vote for BJP should rather vote directly for the BJP, because eventually these A, B, C, D teams will sell your mandate to BJP to negotiate power. Every vote cast in favour of these B teams will go to BJP.

"People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019 decision, then they should not vote for the National Conference," he said.

