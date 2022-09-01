New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government does not want politics in the matter related women safety and urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Centre to take "appropriate action" in this regard.

Addressing the Assembly, Kejriwal noted that the law-and-order in the national capital is continuously deteriorating and pledged "all possible support" to the BJP-led Centre and Saxena to address the problem.

This comes days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot at by a bike-borne man in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

"I also want to bring this to everyone's attention that Delhi's law and order is continuously deteriorating. We do not want any politics in this issue. We want the LG and the Centre to take appropriate action and we will give all possible support to them," Kejriwal said.

"The (National Crime Records Bureau) report on the safety of women is quite concerning. Delhi is the most unsafe metro in the country. We cannot withstand this blot. We want the safety of our women," he added.

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide the best treatment possible to the girl from Sangam Vihar, who received a bullet injury on her shoulder in the attack on August 25.

He also demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

Police have arrested the main accused in the case, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill the girl as she had stopped talking to him, officials said on Thursday.

Amanat Ali (19) was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Police had earlier arrested two other accused -- Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19) -- in the case.

According to police, Ali came in contact with the girl on social media a couple of years ago. However, she stopped talking to him around six months ago and he held a grudge against her for that.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)