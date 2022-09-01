New Delhi, September 1: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a PIL filed by an NGO seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate or resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs including those who migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir to any other part of the country. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar will hear the case on September 2.

The NGO 'We The Citizens' filed the plea through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha asking the apex court to direct the Central government and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India. Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Supreme Court Closes Contempt Proceedings Against Uttar Pradesh Government and Others.

"Issue directions to the respondents to declare that all sale of properties, post exodus in January 1990 whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property as null and void. To constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abetted the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir," the PIL filed in March stated.

It further urged the top court to direct the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigation Team constituted by them in accordance with the law. Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, alleged the plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)