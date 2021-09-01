Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over rising LPG prices.

He alleged that the BJP was filling the coffers of capitalists by burning a hole in the pockets of the public.

"Modi government has increased the price of gas cylinders by Rs 50 in 15 days. In 2014, during the Congress government, a cylinder was Rs 400, which has become Rs 900 today," Dotasra said in a tweet.

"The prices of food items and petrol and diesel are on fire, the BJP is trying to fill the coffers of capitalists by burning a hole in the pockets of the people," he added.

Prices of LPG cylinders in all categories, including subsidised LPG, were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on Wednesday. This is the third hike in rates in less than two months.

