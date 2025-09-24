Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday blamed the NDA government in Bihar for the State's "lagging" economy, with an unemployment rate exceeding 15% and millions of youth migrating every year.

"The BJP formed the NDA government in Bihar in January 2024 by re-supporting Nitish Kumar. The Nitish Kumar government promised development, but Bihar's economy is lagging behind. The "double engine" claim proved hollow, with no special package from the Centre," Kharge said while delivering his opening remarks at the meeting of the Extended Congress Working Committee here.

"The unemployment rate in Bihar is over 15%. Millions of youth migrate every year. Due to recruitment scams, young people protest on the streets and face police lathi charge. The plight of farmers in Bihar is perhaps the worst in the country. Millions of people suffer losses every year due to floods caused by the Kosi and Gandak rivers. This is proof of the government's complete failure in flood management," he added.

The Congress President alleged that the Prime Minister had promised on numerous occasions to revive Bihar's sugar industry. But even ten years later, his promise remains unfulfilled. He alleged that the BJP now considers Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a liability.

"The internal strife within the NDA coalition is now out in the open. Nitish Kumar has been mentally retired by the BJP. The BJP now considers him a liability," he said.

The Congress President said 80% of Bihar's population belongs to the OBC, EBC, and SC/ST categories.

"The public wants transparency in caste census and reservation policies. 20. The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi have pressured the central government to conduct a caste census. A caste survey was also conducted in Bihar during the tenure of the Congress-led Grand Alliance government," he said.

" I want to ask the Prime Minister, what compels him not to secure constitutional protection for the 65% reservation passed by the government for the people of Bihar? History bears witness that the Congress government granted constitutional protection to the 69% reservation for the people of Tamil Nadu thirty years ago. The double-engine government has failed to achieve this here," he added.

The Congress President also criticises the recent move by the UP government's move to ban on caste-based references in police records and at public places.

"The most bizarre thing was said by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who considers himself the Prime Minister's successor. He previously wrote an article opposing reservations. Now he has banned rallies held in the name of castes. Will the Prime Minister tell the country that on one hand, we are all talking about conducting a caste census, and on the other hand, your Chief Minister is talking about jailing those who take to the streets to protest the injustice and oppression they face? Is this right? You should tell the public," Kharge said.

The Congress President alleged that the government and administration of the state of Bihar have been on hiatus for a long time.

"Robberies and murders occur daily. The crime rate is steadily rising. There is a severe shortage of teachers in schools. The government health system is completely broken, and hospitals face a severe shortage of medicines. In the event of illness, the average Bihari is either exploited by private hospitals or forced to travel outside Bihar for treatment," he said. (ANI)

