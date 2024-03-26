Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate Ghulam Mohammed Saroori filed his nomination papers for the Udhampur parliamentary constituency in the office of Returning Officer Dr Rakesh Minhas on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad. They were warmly welcomed at Kalibari Chowk Kathua with garland and drum beating.

After filing the nomination, GM Saroori said, "Our party is fighting in the name of development as the past government did not work as per the requirements of the people. Unemployment, price hikes and mass-scale areas were neglected by the former government."

He appealed for support in winning the seat. He said that the restoration of statehood, the revival of land for poor people, employment to youth and all-round development is the agenda of the party.

Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat is set to go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency was earlier stronghold of the Congress party.

According to the Election Commission of India, the nomination for Udhampur Constituency can be filed by March 27, and the withdrawal of the nomination can be done by April 2.

With a 46 percent vote share in 2019, the BJP secured both the seats in the Jammu region. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, won the Udhampur Constituency in 2019 by a margin of 3,57,252 votes.

According to the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

