New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Copyright Office under the Office of controller General of Patent, Designs and Trade Marks, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is organizing a special event to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the enactment of the Copyright Act, 1957, the ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

The celebration, centered around the theme "Reform in Copyright Act in the Digital Era," will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 4:30 PM onwards. The event will take place at Seminar Hall 2 & 3, Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre, New Delhi.The upcoming event is designed to offer insightful discussions and reflections on the evolution and future of copyright law in India.

This event provides a crucial platform for stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital landscape in the context of copyright protection and enforcement.

Since the digitization of the copyright registration process, over 3,50,000 copyrights have been registered as of 2025, reflecting a significant rise in awareness and adoption of copyright protection mechanisms among creators across various sectors.

The Copyright Act, 1957, has been a cornerstone of intellectual property law in India, governing the rights of creators over their literary, dramatic, musical, and artistic works, as well as cinematograph films and sound recordings. Since its enactment, the Act has undergone various amendments to keep pace with technological advancements and international treaties.

Originally framed to protect creators' rights in a more traditional media landscape, subsequent reforms have aimed to address challenges posed by evolving technologies, including the digital era. (ANI)

