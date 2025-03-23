Panaji (Goa) [India], March 23 (ANI): Dr Pratiksha Khalap has been appointed as the new President of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC), the party announced on Sunday.

In her inaugural address after the oath-taking ceremony, she expressed her strong commitment to advocating for justice for women throughout the state.

The ceremony was attended by respected dignitaries, including Alka Lamba, President of the All India Mahila Congress; Manikrao Thakare, in-charge of Goa; Beena Naik, the outgoing President of the Goa Mahila Congress; Amit Patkar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC); Girish Chodankar, former GPCC President; as well as various party members and distinguished guests.

Dr Khalap said that her vision will be to fight for women's justice which will be the bedrock of her responsibility.

"We need to work for women's employment, education, and development. All women get an equal opportunity. We need to tackle the hurdles that come in the way of women's progress. We need to create a society where every woman gets an opportunity for education and to realise their dreams. Women's safety is essential, if women's voices are stifled, I will be their voice," she said.

In her address, Lamba said that in the past five months, the Mahila Congress has enrolled 5 lakh women as part of the membership drive, and also enrolled nearly 7000 women in Goa.

"We have 70 crore women across the country, but their voices are not heard. In the past 11 months, Goa has seen 7 murders of women. 50-plus women were raped, more than 50 were molested, they are seeking justice. The 33 per cent reservation for women is not implemented. It is our right. This is injustice, our struggle has not ended. We are going to have a 2-day leadership training camp in May in the state for the 7000 new women who have joined Mahila Congress in Goa," she said.

Patkar urged everyone to work for the Congress party for the 2027 assembly elections.

"The BJP government in the past 13 years has meted out injustice. Rapes are rising, crimes against women are increasing, and there is a delay in disbursing money under social welfare schemes for women. The BJP government is trying to divert attention from the core issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption," he said.

Thakare also called for unitedly working towards the 2027 Goa assembly elections.

"There are a lot of issues affecting women in Goa. We need to ready our women to agitate against these issues. We need to keep the women cadre active. We need to get into election mode. We need to work unitedly with discipline. People are with Congress. We have 2 years for the polls and we need to work strongly towards this," he said.

Chodankar expressed confidence that Dr Khalap as new Goa Mahila Congress president will give justice to all women and will take everyone along with us as she builds the party, the party added. (ANI)

