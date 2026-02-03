New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out a successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 1045 hrs on February 3, 2026.

According to the release, the successful demonstration places India in an elite league of nations with this technology, enabling the development of long-range air-to-air missiles that provide a tactical edge over adversaries.

All subsystems, including the Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor, and Fuel Flow Controller, performed as expected after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach Number.

The system's performance was confirmed by flight data captured by multiple tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory, the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, the Research Centre Imarat, and the ITR.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO and industry for the successful demonstration of SFDR technology.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test. (ANI)

