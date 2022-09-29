New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has been taking the help of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in manufacturing 'Make in India' K9 Scent Pads which will be produced at 1/100th of the cost of those being procured from abroad.

This initiative of ITBP to approach DRDO would help all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police Organisations and Security Forces including the Indian Army in having specific explosive and narcotic scent kits to enhance the olfactory conditioning of service of K9s or police dogs in the detection of explosives and narcotics.

Also Read | Congress President Election: Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Post of Party President.

The K9 Scent Pads being used by the dog squad teams of all CAPFs and other police organisations are still procured from foreign countries.

For the project, the DRDO has been roping in their world-renowned Biochemistry and Material Physics experts at the DRDO HQ New Delhi and DRDO Gwalior to conduct a pioneering Research and Development to manufacture K9 Target Odour Scent Pads.

Also Read | ‘Want Condoms Too?’ Remark: NCW Seeks Explanation From Bihar IAS Officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra Over Inappropriate Reply to Student on Sanitary Napkins.

This would be a unique never before attempted "Make in India for India" project to break the foreign monopoly, said a statement from ITBP.The famous DRDO Scientist Dr Sangita Rao Achary Addanki, Director DLIC DRDO and Dr Om Kumar, Scientist G, a world acknowledged biochemistry expert helming this project to manufacture K9 Scent Pads at 1/100th of the cost of Foreign K9 Scent pads.

The cost of these 'Scent pad kits" as per the official website of a US Company having distributors in India is as under: Each one of the Scent Kits for Heroin/ Opium, Marijuana, Fentanyl, LSD and MDMA are $ 369.98 or Rs 29,127 each. In addition to this, each scent kit for TNT, Nitroglycerine, PETN, Semtex etc also cost $ 369.98 or Rs 29,127 each. The TATP scent pad costs $ 599.99 or Rs 47,235.

Each of these foreign kits can be used for a few times thus would incur huge recurrent expenditure and would be a drain on foreign exchange, mentions the statement.Presently all Security Forces K9s in India are conditioned on 'real materials' however having a specific target odour impregnated on an inert material would remove numerous teething troubles in K9 scent olfaction. DRDO has arranged a high-level scientific meeting with DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, the Veterinary Head of ITBP, and roped in DRDO Gwalior Experts via video conferencing to understand the technical parameters of this technical project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)