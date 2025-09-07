DRDO organises conclave for capacity building of MSMEs for development of UP Defence Industrial Corridor (Photo/PIB)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): DRDO's Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC), Lucknow, conducted a conclave at Amausi Campus to apprise and collaborate with MSMEs and start-ups for Defence R&D and production to further develop the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

More than 100 participants from various MSMEs, Start-Ups, and Laghu Udhyog Bharti deliberated on aspects of Skill Development, Funding for R&D, Technical Consultancy, and technology development and transfer by DRDO.

In his inaugural address, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat described the DTTC as a brainchild of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which is today bearing fruit for the benefit of industries, the release stated.

He informed the MSMEs about various technologies & industry-centric policies relevant to them. He said that it is the opportune time for MSMEs to engage in Defence R&D. He assured that DRDO will provide all possible support to MSMEs to make the nation Aatmanirbhar Bharat, leading to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Defence Minister has complimented DRDO and the MSMEs for organising the conclave and appreciated the important role played by MSMEs to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

The dignitaries who attended the event include DG (Naval Systems & Materials) RV Hara Prasad; DG (Technology Management) LC Mangal and DG (Human Resources) Mayank Dwivedi, the release added. (ANI)

