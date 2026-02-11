Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit conducted a successful operation on Monday, seizing seven tiger nails and three tiger canine teeth from individuals reportedly involved in the illegal trade of wildlife articles.

Specific information was received that certain individuals were involved in the illegal trade of wildlife products, namely tiger claws and canine teeth, and were attempting to sell them in the grey market.

Also Read | Budaun Horror: 2 Arrested for Raping Friend's Wife After 'Buying' Her From Husband for INR 1,000 in Uttar Pradesh.

The two traffickers were identified and intercepted at the location in a swift, coordinated operation.

During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which, on examination, was found to contain seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of a tiger (Panthera tigris).

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Tragedy: Class 12 Student Dies After Falling From Local Train on Way to Exam Centre in Kalwa.

Tiger (Panthera tigris) is a protected species, listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, and possession or trade of its parts is a punishable offence under the said Act.

The wildlife articles, including seven nails and three canine teeth, along with the packing material and bag used for concealment, were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The two traffickers, along with the recovered articles, the packing material, the backpack, and the mobile phones used by them, were handed over to the State Forest officials, Telangana, for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Few months ago, in a major breakthrough at Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, security personnel recovered bones of Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.

Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area.

"In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu."They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)