New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Revenue intelligence officers have seized about 102 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 51 crore, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In the operation, code-named Golden Dawn, DRI seized a total of approximately 101.7 kg gold valued at Rs 51 crore along with Rs 74 lakh worth of foreign currency and Rs 63 lakh of Indian currency and arrested seven Sudanese and three Indian nationals so far.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold smuggling syndicate of Sudanese nationals operating through the Nepal border.

"The DRI, in different interceptions in Patna, Pune and Mumbai seized a total of 101.7 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 51 crore. The seized gold, mostly in paste form, was being brought to Patna through the Indo-Nepal border and then transported via train or by air to different parts of the country, largely to Mumbai,” the ministry said.

DRI has earlier unearthed various novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold into India such as smuggling from the north-eastern part of the country either through courier route of logistics company or using concealment methods in vehicles or in person by bus, train, flight etc. apart from the traditional modes used by the smugglers.

