Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Officers of DRI Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh Unit on Monday intercepted a truck near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on the basis of specific intelligence and recovered 1534 kg ganja worth Rs 3.07 crore. Five persons were arrested.

The vehicle had Andhra Pradesh registration and ganja (cannabis) was concealed below organic fertilizer.

A release by DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) Indore Zonal Unit said it was difficult for officers to identify the truck in darkness and in cold conditions. The truck was coming from Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh and it was being escorted by a pilot car. The ganja consignment was being taken to Rahta in Maharashtra.

It said DRI Indore Zonal Unit has made a seizure of 5,842 kg ganja which is more than 5672 kg ganja seized in the previous financial year. (ANI)

