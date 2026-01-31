Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, mounted surveillance at the Airport Arrival Village, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and recovered 27.15 kilograms of marijuana from the possession of seven passengers, according to a release.

The press release stated that at around 01:15 am on Friday, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok by airline were intercepted along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage.

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage of the passengers, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kilograms (gross), tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit. The estimated value of the substance stands at Rs. 9.5 crore.

Accordingly, 27.15 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Ganja/Marijuana) were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

All seven accused persons in the case have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

