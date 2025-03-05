Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) A Shakeout drill ("Drop, cover & hold" and Evacuation Drill) would be conducted in all government and private educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh on April 4 to commemorate the Kangra Earthquake that claimed over 20,000 lives, officials said on Wednesday.

The earthquake, struck the Kangra region in 1905 with an estimated magnitude between 7.8 and 7.9 at a shallow depth of 6 kilometer, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Handicraft Fair Organised at Asansol Polo Ground, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

According to the statement, the estimated cost of recovery in the state was Rs 2.9 million.

It remains the deadliest disaster ever recorded in the Western Himalayas, claiming over 20,000 lives and resulting in the loss of 53,000 domestic animals, with an estimated cost of recovery being Rs 2.9 million, the statement added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Coolies at New Delhi Railway Station, Pledges To Fight for Their Rights (Watch Video).

The devastation was immense, with nearly 100,000 buildings reduced to rubble and the towns of Kangra, McLeodganj, and Dharamshala suffering near-total destruction, it further said.

In its first meeting on December 7, 2011, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), decided to conduct an annual Shakeout drill to educate and prepare the younger generation for future disasters.

Under the state-wide Disaster Awareness Campaign-2025, a series of activities will be held at the state, district, and community levels throughout April to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience, the statement said.

These initiatives include a citizen solidarity and mock drills march on April 4, a focus on earthquake-resistant construction practices and preparedness measures in Gram Sabha meetings, it added.

Additionally, an orientation program for school principals and administrators on the Kangra Earthquake, dissemination of earthquake safety guidelines (Do's and Don'ts) among students would be organized, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)