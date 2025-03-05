Asansol, March 5: A fire broke out at handicraft fair organised at Asansol Polo Ground in West Bengal on Wednesday. West Bengal Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Asansol's Kulti Railway Station, Firefighters on Scene.

Fire Breaks out at Fair in West Bengal's Asansol

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out in the handicraft fair organised at Asansol Polo Ground. Several fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. The goods and materials of many stalls were burnt to ashes. No one was injured in this accident. pic.twitter.com/Lg85SFyjjz — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

VIDEO | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in several stalls at handicraft fair held at Asansol Polo Ground. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aMnXOkjt8F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2025

Several fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. The goods and materials of many stalls were burnt to ashes. No one was injured in this accident, the officials said. More information is awaited.

