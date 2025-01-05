Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) A private bus carrying passengers was gutted in a fire in Pimpri Chichwad city in Pune district on Sunday, police said.

No injury was reported in the incident which occurred early morning at Jagtap Dairy Chowk, an official said.

A major tragedy was averted as the bus driver applied brakes in time and told passengers to get down immediately, an official said.

Fire Brigade personnel and local policemen doused the blaze.

"There are no casualties. All passengers are safe. A tragedy was averted thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver," the official added.

