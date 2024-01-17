Samba/Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Border Security Force troops on Wednesday recovered a drone near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, official sources said.

The drone was found in a field in the Chambliyal area, they said.

BSF troops are investigating the matter.

