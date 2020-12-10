Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

"Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it," said BSF.

Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil. (ANI)

