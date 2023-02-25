Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested with 850 grams of "brown sugar-like substance" and cash worth over Rs 14 lakh in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Maqsood Ahmad Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan in Kamalkote area of Uri, was arrested on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh is Number One in Implementing Schemes, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Based on specific information regarding the presence of narcotics at Bhatti's house, a police party raided his residence on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

During the search of the house, cash amounting to Rs 14,76,850 and 850 grams of "brown sugar-like substance" was recovered. Bhatti was immediately taken into custody, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Government School Teacher Booked for Molesting Minor Girl Student in Bundi.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that as part of a conspiracy, Pakistan-based handlers are pushing drugs inside Jammu and Kashmir through such smugglers to spread drug addiction amongst the youth of the union territory, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)