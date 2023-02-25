Kota, February 25: A 45-year-old government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 7 girl of his school in Bundi district in Rajasthan, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused teacher allegedly took the minor student to an isolated spot in the school building during school hours Friday and touched her inappropriately. On returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the police. Rajasthan Shocker: Scooty Rider Touches Woman Inappropriately in Broad Daylight on Jaipur Road, Video Goes Viral.

The case was registered Friday evening under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused teacher did not report to duty on Saturday. He has not been arrested so far as the statement of the 12-year-old girl is yet to be recorded, the police officer said. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Four Men in Front of Husband in Sirohi District, Three Accused Arrested.

The school principal said they reported the matter to senior officials of the department after they came to know about it Saturday morning. An education department official said a committee would be set up on Monday to probe the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)