Lucknow, February 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listed out the achievements of his government in response to the opposition furore in the assembly and said that Uttar Pradesh is number one in implementing schemes in the country.

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is number one in sugarcane production and in giving connections under Ujjwala Yojana in the country. He informed that under Ujjwala, free cooking gas connections have been provided to 1.74 crore families in the state so far. CM Yogi added that Uttar Pradesh is also number one in expressways and in giving maintenance allowance to the labourers and street vendors of the state. Yogi Adityanath and His Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approve the New UP Film Policy.

"The state is number one in giving the benefits of the Atal Pension Yojana and in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana. There are 96 lakh units of MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country, which serves as the industrial cornerstone of the state," he said.

Furthermore, the CM remarked that Uttar Pradesh is also number one in making payments through DBT in grants payable to farmers on agricultural inputs. He said that Uttar Pradesh has constructed the maximum number of medical colleges in the country and is making strides towards the one district, one medical college' goal.

According to CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh is also number one in food grain production in the country and in providing toilets to the poor. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to declare human-wildlife conflict as a disaster. It is the first state to implement the skill development policy, the CM informed.

The CM further said that the state also tops in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with one house each has been provided to 12.77 lakh poor people in rural and urban areas of the state without any discrimination. Besides, Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in the implementation of the State Health Policy. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Bats for Sports, Says ‘Healthy Mind Can Contribute Towards Country’s Development’.

"Uttar Pradesh is number one in the use of the e-prosecution system. UP is also the number one state in milk production," the CM added. He said that under the Swamitva Yojana, more than 50.33 lakh houses have been made available to the poor in the state so far. Benefits were given to the poor without any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, or religion, he said, pointing out that this is what called "Sabka saath, sabka viakas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas."

