Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler was detained in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Mohd Arif, a resident of Rajouri town, was lodged in a Jammu jail under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to stop him from illegal activities, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers -- Rahul Singh and Sunil Kumar of Bihnah -- were arrested along with 13.21 grams of heroin in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district on Sunday.

They were travelling in a car when police intercepted them and seized the narcotic substance from them, the spokesperson said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

