Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler with 3.7 kilograms of heroin near Esplanade, a neighbourhood of Central Kolkata on Friday, the police said, adding that he would be produced in court today.

Acting on credible information, on December 4 at about 4:10 pm one Malda-based drug peddler named Halim Sheik was detained near Esplanade under Hare Street Police station area, stated a press release issued by Kolkata Police.

During the investigation, about 3.749 kilograms of heroin was recovered and seized from suspect's possession. The seized heroin is pegged at Rs 20 crores in the international grey market.

Accordingly, the detainee was arrested and prosecuted by the Special Task Force police station on Saturday.

Sheik will be produced before the learned district special judge in city sessions court today. (ANI)

