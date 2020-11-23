Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three people arrested for attacking Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team in Mumbai were on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The three were held in connection with the incident where Wankhede and his team were attacked allegedly by drug peddlers in Goregaon area of Mumbai last evening. At least two officers got injured in the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai Missing Girls Case: 21 Girls Including 8 Minors Went Missing From Govandi This Year, NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance.

In the last two month, NCB has arrested and summoned several people including celebrities in connection with drug smuggling case in Mumbai.

The agency had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains for Parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema Next 5 Days.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)