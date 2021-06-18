New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A drunk man climbed atop a mobile tower in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Friday, police said.

The man, who has been identified as Satish Kumar (20), a resident of the national capital's Anupam Garden locality, did not heed his parents' requests to come down. He came down after about an hour, they said.

It is not yet known why he climbed the tower, the police said.

At 11.23 am, a PCR call was received at Saket police station that one person has climbed atop a mobile tower in Asian Market, Sector-3, Pushp Vihar, they said.

"When police reached the spot, it was found that a person aged around 20 had climbed up the tower and was not coming down despite several requests. An ambulance and a fire brigade were called in but he did not come down," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

His parents also requested him to come down but in vain. He came down after about an hour and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

Kumar's father told police that he left home around 5 pm on Thursday and did not return. He works as a labourer and is a habitual drinker, they said.

Kumar has been sent for a medical examination, they said.

