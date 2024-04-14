Imphal, Apr 14 (PTI) Imphal East authorities have prohibited the sale of liquor within the polling areas of the district from the evening of April 17 till the conclusion of voting for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on April 19.

According to the order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal East, there will be a "strict prohibition on sale of liquor within the polling areas of Imphal East district from 4 pm on April 17 until the completion of the election process to ensure free and fair polls."

Furthermore, the restriction will also be enforced on the day of counting, scheduled for June 4.

In a separate order, the district election officer of Imphal East has asked all departments of the state and Centre that "no wages and other benefits should be disbursed to beneficiaries under any government scheme from 4pm on April 16 till the polling day."

Meanwhile, a day after the Congress lodged a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer regarding a firing incident and subsequent disruption of a public interaction programme of the party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Manipur's Shiv Sena chief Toijam Devananda Singh has also appealed to the CEO to take action against threats to his personal safety by unidentified people.

In a letter to the CEO, Toijam recounted an incident on April 12 wherein armed men arrived at his residence in Imphal East district issued a stern warning to him to refrain from participating in the ongoing election campaign.

