Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Cold day conditions and dry weather prevailed in Uttar Pradesh with dense fog in some parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

While dense to very dense fog occurred at few places over western UP, many places in eastern parts of the state also recorded similar conditions.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Churk observatory in Sonbhadra district.

Very dense fog at isolated places and dense fog at a few places is very likely to occur over the state and cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state in the next three days.

