Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | DSGMC Offers to Create COVID Care Centres in Its Gurdwaras

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | DSGMC Offers to Create COVID Care Centres in Its Gurdwaras

New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to create and operate COVID care centres for mild coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"We can create COVID care centres on the premises of our gurdwaras across the city to cater to those with low fever, sore throat, and other such mild symptoms," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

The Sikh body requested the Delhi government to grant it permission to operate the centres in view of the growing demand for beds for coronavirus patients. 

Sirsa said that these centres will provide the best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services to the patients.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

The DSGMC will take care of food, drinking water, medicines, oxygen, hematological and biochemistry laboratory services, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement