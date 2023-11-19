New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Four people, including a conductor, sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus they were travelling in overturned in Delhi's Rohini Sector 15 area on Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials, the KNK Marg police received a PCR call around 7:00 am regarding the overturning of a DTC bus.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the DTC bus had overturned, and the front windscreen of the bus had shattered in the incident.

Police said that three passengers and the bus conductor sustained minor injuries in the accident. All four injured people are undergoing treatment at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, they said.

Initial police inquiries into the matter revealed that the driver of the DTC bus lost control while turning the vehicle at a T-point. The bus driver has been detained, and appropriate legal action is being taken, said the police.

Police were further looking into the incident.

On November 4, a man was killed while another was injured after a DTC bus hit them in Delhi's Rohini area. The accident happened near Mother Divine School in Rohini. Reportedly, the bus driver lost control of the bus, hit a car and some two-wheelers, and was later taken into custody. (ANI)

