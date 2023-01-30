New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A committee set up to look into the January 27 ruckus at the Delhi University submitted its preliminary report on Monday and will now question students and talk to their parents as part of its detailed investigation.

The seven-member committee, headed by Chief Proctor Rajni Abbi, will investigate lapses in security and suggest ways to strengthen security on the campus.

Speaking to PTI, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the committee formed on Saturday submitted its first report on Monday and has begun further investigation into the matter.

A commotion erupted at Delhi University on Friday as students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, even as police and the university administration intervened to scuttle the move.

Twenty-four students affiliated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty and a heavy police deployment was maintained in the North Campus.

Police personnel were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary. Inside the Arts Faculty, the university's security personnel were also seen clashing with students.

University officials had claimed then that "outsiders" were trying to screen the documentary and the police were called to maintain law and order.

However, the vice chancellor said there were not many outsiders.

"The committee has submitted a report. It has the university's version, of the security personnel who were heckled. The committee will now quiz the students and will also meet their parents and will suggest remedies to strengthen security at the campus," he said.

Asked whether any action will be taken against the students, Singh said, "We will give them time to justify their action and then only we will see whether it is necessary to take action."

