New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Delhi and Russia's HSE University was signed on Friday which includes the exchange of students, researchers and faculty along with the sharing of knowledge, experience within areas of mutual interest and joint educational and research programs are to be developed.

Dr Nikita Anisimov, Rector, HSE University, Russia, along with his delegation, visited the University of Delhi.

On the occasion, Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi and Dr. Nikita Anisimov, Rector, HSE University, Russia, exchanged the documents.

Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, said that this is the first step towards mutually beneficial cooperation between the two universities in the spirit of friendship.

He emphasised on the cultural ties between the two nations.

In collaboration with HSE University, a Centre of Excellence and Mirror Lab was inaugurated at the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi.

"It will provide an outlet for HSE University as another way of having a campus presence in a foreign university land to promote academic exchanges, mobilities, etc. together with a place that shall also facilitate promoting joint research initiatives. Faculty members can use this space for joint Research, mobility exchanges etc. It will facilitate in Bilateral Research publications and organising joint conferences etc. in any field including Computing, IT, Physics, Social Sciences, Management as per mutual interests," a statement issued said.

"Design of Short-term Study programs and courses in identified areas/domains, Master projects, etc. The lectures may be organised online as well and faculty from HSE may travel offline during selected periods," it added. (ANI)

