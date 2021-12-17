New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday appointed new officials for important posts, a day after many senior office-bearers were relieved of their posts.

The team was announced in the Executive Council meeting.

Prof Balaram Pani will continue as Dean of Colleges while Prakash Singh has been appointed as Director, South Campus.

Prof Rajni Abbi will be the proctor of the university while Payal Mago has been chosen as the director of School of Open Learning. Professor Pankaj Arora has been appointed as the Dean, Student Welfare.

Senior university officials, including pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi, had tendered their resignations on Thursday.

Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta submitted their resignations as well.

