Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): West Bengal Police arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged Durgapur gang rape incident and produced them in a court on Monday.

The Police have arrested five people so far in the case.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

On Sunday, the three accused initially arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

Also Read | Bihar: Cash and Drugs Valued at Over INR 246 Crore Seized in State Ahead of Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, visited Durgapur and met the survivor's family on Monday.

The three-member team will submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment and the ongoing probe in the case.

"Odisha CM talked to the girl's father and the administration," the Odisha Women Commission chairperson said.

Senior Field Officer and Consultant for Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijiyani Singh, said that the three-member team may also meet police officers investigating the case and will try to ensure justice for the medical student.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Swaraj said that the CM justified the rape, further stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had become synonymous with a "regressive mindset."

"...CM Mamata Banerjee justifies that rape. She says that women should not go out late at night...TMC has become synonymous with a regressive mindset." Swaraj said while addressing the media.

West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)