Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adiyanath Yogi organised a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow on Monday. At the Janta Darshan, a young girl named Vashi requested the CM to help get her enrolled in school. The CM interacted with her, asking which school she wanted to go to and which class she wanted to enrol in. He later instructed the officials to get the young girl enrolled in her desired school.

Vashi, who met CM Yogi Adityanath, narrated the entire interaction and said, "I met Yogi ji. I asked him to enrol me in a school. He said he would do it."

"I have come from Moradabad. He gave me a biscuit and chocolate", Vashi added further.

Since Yogi Adityanath became the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he frequently organises 'Janta Darshan', where he listens to the grievances of people and solves them.

Earlier, CM Yogi inaugurated the 91.35 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway built for Rs 7,283 crore, connecting several districts to Gorakhpur, including Azamgarh. The CM said that the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is making its new identity as the "expressway state."

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Yogi said, "The new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is making its new identity as the 'express-way state. "The inauguration of the 91.35 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway is a historic moment for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is taking new heights of development, confidence and glory with the largest expressway network in the country," said CM Yogi.

Critising the previous state government, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the work of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was half done, but during his tenure, projects related to six expressways in the state have been completed.

"The work on the Agra Lucknow Expressway was half done. Today, I am happy to tell you that we have completed six projects. You are witnessing the journey of the Purvanchal Expressway. We have been continuously building it since 2021. In 2022, the Bundelkhand Expressway was started. It is 300 km long. The 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway has already been completed, and its connectivity to Patna is about to be completed. Now remember how easy the connectivity from Patna to Lucknow and Lucknow to Delhi will become", CM Yogi said.

He stated that the 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway is about to extend its connectivity to Patna. He called freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh and said that if the Purvanchal Expressway had been built in 1857, India would have become independent at that time.

"When Veer Kunwar Singh, the hero of the first war of independence in 1857, fought the British till Azamgarh to defeat them, there was no connectivity. If this Purvanchal Expressway had been there at that time, the people of Azamgarh would have beaten the British along with Veer Kunwar Singh, and then this country would have become independent in 1857 itself. There was no connectivity at that time", he added. (ANI)

