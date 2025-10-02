Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The Chief Minister said that Dussehra is not just a festival; it serves as a guiding light in life.

Dhami attended the Dussehra celebrations and the ceremonial burning of Ravana effigies organised by the Welfare Society at Hindu National School, Dehradun.

"Dussehra is not just a festival; it serves as a guiding light in life. It teaches us that no matter how powerful falsehood may seem, its defeat is inevitable. It conveys that the misuse of power and knowledge ultimately leads to downfall. Lord Ram's life is a remarkable example of dignity, righteousness, and duty. As an ideal son, husband, and king, his life continues to inspire generations. Lord Ram showed that no matter how great the challenges, righteousness always triumphs," he said.

Dhami said that the annual celebration at Lakshman Chowk holds special significance because its initiator is Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal. He commended Bansal for turning this event into a medium for public awareness and cultural awakening.

The Chief Minister further said that this year also marks the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). For millions of people like him, the ideology and inspiration of the Sangh provide the strength to work for the nation.

The Chief Minister added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has become the greatest symbol of cultural and religious pride of our era. Our temples, fairs, and festivals are not only symbols of our deep faith in Sanatan culture but also powerful avenues for tourism and employment. With this in mind, the state government is continuously working to organise such events on a larger scale.

He emphasised that by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram, the state government has resolved to eliminate various social evils such as land jihad, love jihad, spitting jihad, and forced religious conversions from Uttarakhand. Today, through the anti-riot law, properties of rioters are being confiscated and damages are being recovered from them.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the state has implemented the strictest anti-cheating law in the country to curb the cheating mafia that played with the future of the youth. "As a result, more than 25,000 youth have secured government jobs in the past four years. However, some people are displeased with the transparency in recruitment. Recently, when a cheating case came to light, the government took immediate action, arrested the accused, and set up an SIT for a thorough investigation. But opposition parties tried to exploit the issue for political gain by inciting unrest and provoking the youth to demand a CBI inquiry," he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that he personally met the youth and assured them that the case would be handed over to the CBI and all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled. He reiterated that the government enacted the strict anti-cheating law to protect the interests of the youth, and he would take any decision necessary for their future and rights without hesitation.

Additionally, the government has recently decided to abolish the Madarsa Board through a new law. After July 1, 2026, only those madarsas will be allowed to operate in Uttarakhand that follow the curriculum prescribed by the state education board. The government's aim is to establish educational institutions that provide quality education as per set standards, not to push children toward outdated tribal mindsets in the name of education.

The Chief Minister asserted that to realise the vision of Ram Rajya, the state government is working with a "zero tolerance" policy to root out the Ravana of corruption from Uttarakhand. For the first time in the state's history, strict action has been taken against more than 200 individuals, including IAS and PCS officers, involved in corruption in the past three years.

He concluded by saying that inspired by the ideals of Lord Ram, the government is continuously working to fulfill its "unwavering resolve" to make Uttarakhand a leading state in the country. He expressed confidence that by embracing the values of truth, honesty, and duty in their lives, the people will help lay the foundation of a strong, prosperous, and just society. (ANI)

