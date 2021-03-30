Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A dust storm caused by a strong pressure gradient force hit Rajasthan on Tuesday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches in some parts of the state, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Phalodi town in Jodhpur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Barmer, Karauli, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur and Jaisalmer, the mercury settled at 41.9 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.5 degrees Celsius, 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The day temperature in other parts of the state was below 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in some parts of the state over the next few days.

